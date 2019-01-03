PM Modi calls for strong research ecosystem in state universities, colleges

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that a strong research ecosystem must be developed in state universities and colleges.

Speaking at 106th Indian Science Congress in Jalandhar, the Prime Minister said, "Our strengths in Research and Development are built on the backbone of our national laboratories, central universities, IIT, IISc, TIFR and IISER. However, over 95 percent of our students go to state universities and colleges. A strong research ecosystem must be developed in these Universities and Colleges."

He further called upon the Prime Minister's Science, Technology and Innovation Council, to discuss these issues in detail and formulate an action plan in consultation with the Ministry of Human Resource Development to boost research in colleges and state universities. Noting that the life and works of Indian Scientists are a compelling testament of nation-building, the Prime Minister said, "The life and works of Indian Scientists are a compelling testament of integration of deep fundamental insights with technology development and nation-building. It is through our modern temples of science that India is transforming its present and working to secure its future." " The future is about convergence and connected technologies. We should catalyze, harness and manage change for the nation's prosperity," he stressed. Stating that 2018 was a very good year for science, the Prime Minister recounted,"Among our achievements this year (2018) are the production of aviation Grade Biofuel Divya Nayan - a machine for visually impaired Inexpensive devices for diagnosis of Cervical Cancer, TB, Dengue, and a real-time landslide warning system." (ANI)