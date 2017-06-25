PM Modi calls upon people to use E-GEM

[India], June 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon the people to use Government -E- Marketplace (E-GEM) portal to sell their products or services to the government.

Addressing the nation through his pre-recorded 33rd Mann Ki Baat on All India Radio, the Prime Minister described the E-GEM portal as an excellent example of minimum government and maximum governance.

He said the objective of E-GeEM is minimum price and maximum ease, efficiency and transparency.

He referred to the experience of a lady from Madurai in Tamil Nadu, who had got money from the MUDRA Scheme for starting her business through this portal.

She used the portal to sell her products. He said, had she not written to him, he would not have realised that because of E-GEM, a housewife running a small business can have the items on her inventory purchased directly by the Prime Minister's Office. (ANI)