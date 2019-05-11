PM Modi can kill or bring back dead leaders for political gain: N Chandrababu Naidu

Amravati[India], May 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu fired a fresh salvo against Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that he is a person who can "kill or bring back dead political leaders" into politics for his political gains."PM Modi is trying to preach righteousness to us. But he is a person who brought dead political leaders into politics and even overthrown political families' leaders for his political gains. He has already used the Defence department and the Indian Army. He even does not hesitate to bring religious wars, and even kills politicians for his political gains," Naidu wrote on his Twitter handle on Friday. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief also hit out at the Election Commission of India (ECI) for working under the direction of the BJP. "Our Protest is not against the EC, it is against discrimination by the bureaucrats as the EC is being biased to PM Modi and Amit Shah when it comes to Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation."Naidu further slammed the EC for refusing opposition's appeal for 50 per cent voter-verified paper audit trails(VVPATs). "All major opposition parties had urged EC to count 50 per cent of VVPATs but the election body is refusing it. What is the relation between PM Modi and EC? Whenever we raised questions about the counting of VVPATs, Modi got scared and EC also stood against it," his another tweet said.The Chief Minister also cornered the Prime Minister for not defending democracy. "On May 23, people will reject Narendra Modi and his team for killing democracy throughout the country. People will welcome a new Prime Minister who can defend democracy."The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases. The first five phases were held on April 11, 19, 23, 29 and May 6. The rest two phases will be held on May 12 and 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23. (ANI)

