PM Modi, Canadian PM Trudeau discuss 'Paris Agreement' in telephonic conversation

[India], June. 19 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday had a telephonic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where both leaders spoke on a range of issues including the Paris Agreement.

Both leaders exchanged views on developments of mutual interest, specifically climate change, in which Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to take forward implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Trudeau on the 150th Anniversary of the Canadian Confederation this year.

He appreciated the steady all round progress in diverse areas of bilateral engagement with Canada. Both leaders agreed to continue communication and cooperation to promote stronger ties. (ANI)