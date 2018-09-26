PM Modi chairs 29th interaction through PRAGATI

[India], Sept. 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired his twenty-ninth interaction through PRAGATI - the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation.

The Prime Minister reviewed the progress in resolution of grievances related to the telecommunications sector and was also briefed on the progress made in this regard, including the technology interventions.

Prime Minister Modi said that the resolution of issues related to the telecom sector should be based on latest technological solutions and stressed that the service providers must provide a high level of consumer satisfaction.

In the twenty-ninth meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed the progress of eight important infrastructure projects in the railway, urban development, road, power, and coal sectors, spread over several states including Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal. The Prime Minister also reviewed the progress made in the working of the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana. He also urged officials, both at the Centre and State level, to ensure that the funds are utilised to bring about a qualitative improvement in the quality of life, and "ease of living" of people in these districts. The 28 PRAGATI meetings so far have seen a cumulative review of projects with a total investment of over Rs. 11.75 lakh crore. (ANI)