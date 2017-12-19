  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. PM Modi chairs review meeting in Lakshadweep on aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi

PM Modi chairs review meeting in Lakshadweep on aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi

Last Updated: Tue, Dec 19, 2017 13:46 hrs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a review meeting in Lakshadweep on cyclone Ockhi

Lakshadweep: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a review meeting to take stock of the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi in Lakshadweep. 

The Prime Minister will also review the status of relief operations in Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram. Later, he will also meet officials, public representatives, and victims, including fishermen and farmer delegations. 

On Monday, he tweeted that the Centre is trying every possible measure to monitor the situation and ensure rescue operations.


Earlier, Congress President Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi, requesting to declare a comprehensive special financial package for the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshwadeep to undertake rehabilitation in the wake of the cyclone.

The cyclone has left a trail of destruction in southern and western India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, killing several and many remain missing. The natural calamity that hit the state in November end, caused large scale damage to crops and property. After all the engagements, the Prime Minister will leave for Delhi.

More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features