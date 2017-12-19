PM Modi chairs review meeting in Lakshadweep on aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi

Lakshadweep: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a review meeting to take stock of the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi in Lakshadweep.



The Prime Minister will also review the status of relief operations in Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram. Later, he will also meet officials, public representatives, and victims, including fishermen and farmer delegations.

On Monday, he tweeted that the Centre is trying every possible measure to monitor the situation and ensure rescue operations.

Since #CycloneOckhi struck, Centre has been monitoring the situation round the clock and ensuring proper rescue and relief operations. We have been working closely with the Governments of the affected states. We stand shoulder to shoulder with all those affected by the cyclone. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2017

Earlier, Congress President Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi, requesting to declare a comprehensive special financial package for the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshwadeep to undertake rehabilitation in the wake of the cyclone.

The cyclone has left a trail of destruction in southern and western India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, killing several and many remain missing. The natural calamity that hit the state in November end, caused large scale damage to crops and property. After all the engagements, the Prime Minister will leave for Delhi.