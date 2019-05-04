PM Modi Chowkidar only of Ambani and Choksi, failed farmers and youth: Rahul Gandhi

[India], May 4 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused him of being a 'Chowkidar' only for a few businessmen while ignoring the welfare of farmers and youths.

Addressing a poll rally in Sultanpur parliamentary constituency, Rahul Gandhi lambasted the Prime Minister and said, "The whole country has understood this now that this 56-inch-chest man or chowkidar has done chowkidari of only Ambani, Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi and not of farmers or youth. This chowkidar has no strength and he couldn't stand in front of Choksi and Vijay Mallya and sold off complete country".

He also said that the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are a fight between NYAY and injustice and said, "I had asked Prime Minister four questions in Lok Sabha but he couldn't answer. He gave a speech of one and half hours in the Parliament but was very comfortable while making that address." "There have been many promises made by him one after the other but during these elections, he is not able to speak a single word about his own promises. It is because he has no strength and he is hollow," said the Gandhi scion in a strongly worded attack against the Prime Minister.' Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi is contesting on BJP's ticket from Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Congress has fielded former legislator Sanjay Singh against her. (ANI)