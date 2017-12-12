PM Modi, CM Rupani initiated only one-sided development in Gujarat: Rahul

[India], December 12 (ANI): Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani have initiated only one-sided development in poll-bound Gujarat.

"In last 22 years Modi Ji and Rupani ji have initiated only one-sided development here, the one only for five-ten people. Not everyone has been given their rights," Gandhi said while addressing a press conference here.

Continuing his tirade against Prime Minister Modi, Gandhi asked whether it was wrong to go to a temple.

"Whenever I went to a temple, I just prayed for a 'Sunehra Bhavishya' for the people of Gujarat, a better development here. Is it wrong to go to a temple?" he said. He further assured the voters of Gujarat that no decision will be taken unilaterally. "Whatever decision we will make about Gujarat, it will only be done after talking to the people of Gujarat, after listening to their voices. No decision will be taken unilaterally. Where there is the opportunity, I to go to the temples. I went to Kedarnath as well, what it is in Gujarat?" he added. Concluding his address, Gandhi said "People of Gujarat are very intelligent, they can see that Prime Minister Modi is not talking about corruption or farmers in his rallies. There is a massive undercurrent, I am actually little surprised, I had expected the BJP to fight with more strength," he added. Today is the last day of campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat before the final phase of state assembly elections on December 14. The second phase of the Gujarat polls will be held on December 14 in 93 assembly constituencies. The first phase of polls for 89 seats took place on December 9 and counting of votes will be done on December 18. The crucial elections are being seen as prestige battle for BJP, which has been ruling the state for last 22 years, while it is a litmus test for the Congress. (ANI)