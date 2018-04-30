PM Modi colluding with 'tainted party': CM Naidu

[India], Apr. 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of colluding with a 'tainted party'.

Naidu said this at a massive public meeting here, where he played videos of Prime Minister Modi to "expose" what he called his betrayal to the state on granting special category status.

Naidu said, "Narendra Modi appealed to voters whether they want 'Swarna Andhra' or 'Scam Andhra', he appealed to people to vote for him if they want 'Swarna Andhra' but today he is colluding with a tainted party."

Naidu further said that Prime Minister Modi made promises to Andhra Pradesh exactly four years ago but never fulfilled them. "Exactly four years ago at the same time, on the same date, from the same venue, at the abode of Lord Balaji, Prime Minister Modi as Prime Ministerial candidate made several promises to Andhra Pradesh," he said. Chief Minister Naidu asked if it is wrong to demand Narendra Modi to fulfill his promises that he made four years ago. "He promised to build a capital better than Delhi but he gave only Rs. 1500 crores to Amaravati while Rs. 2500 crores is given to build a statue (Sardar Patel statue in Gujarat)," Naidu added. The TDP organised a grand public meeting in Tirupati to protest against the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh. TDP has been staging protests against the Centre accusing it of injustice to Andhra Pradesh. On April 20, Naidu sacrificed his birthday celebrations and observed a day-long hunger strike - Dharma Porata Deeksha. The party has been organising cycle and bike rallies in constituencies across the state to create public awareness over the injustice that has been done to Andhra. (ANI)