PM Modi condoles death of forest officer killed by elephant in Karnataka

[India], Mar. 04 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the death Senior IFS officer S. Manikandan, who died on March 3 after he was attacked by a wild tusker in the jungles of Karnataka.

Manikandan was the Conservator of Forests and Director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.

Taking to his twitter handle, the Prime Minister said Manikandan will be remembered for his rich service and passion towards wildlife and forest conservation.

"My thoughts are with the family, friends, and colleagues of Shri S. Manikandan, who lost his life while on duty at the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. The country will remember him for his rich service and passion towards wildlife and forest conservation: PM @narendramodib (sic)," the prime minister tweeted.

The incident took place when Manikandan along with two other forest officials has gone in the area to assess the damage caused by a mild fire in the region on Friday evening. They got down from the jeep and walked for a while when suddenly the elephant attacked them from behind. While others managed to escape, Manikandan was attacked by the elephant and lost his life. (ANI)