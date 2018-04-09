PM Modi condoles death of Kangra accident victims

[India], Apr. 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of people in Kangra bus accident which claimed lives of 29 people including 26 children.

At least 29 people were killed and several injured on Monday after a bus of Wazir Ram Singh Pathania Memorial school fell into a deep cleft near Nurpur area in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

The Prime Minister Office (PMO) took to Twitter and said, "I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. My prayers and solidarity with those who lost their near and dear ones in the accident: PM @narendramodi"

Many people also got injured in the incident who have been admitted to the Dr. RPGMC Tanda hospital for medical treatment. Earlier, Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each for the family of the accident victims and ordered a magisterial probe to ascertain the cause of the accident.(ANI)