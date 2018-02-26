PM Modi condoles death of TSR Subramanian

[India], Feb.26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolences over the death of former Cabinet Secretary TSR Subramanian.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and said "Shri TSR Subramanian distinguished himself as an outstanding civil servant. He also left a mark with his prolific writings and interventions on important public causes. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends". (sic)

Earlier in the day, confirming the news over Subramanian's death, the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Association took to Twitter and said, "Extremely shocked to hear the sad news of the demise of T S R Subramanian. He was the tallest amongst all and is a big loss for the IAS fraternity and the nation. Deepest Condolences to all family members. We hope and pray that your ideas and thoughts will continue to guide us."

The cremation ceremony of Subramanian will take place at Delhi's Lodhi Road crematorium at 5.30 p.m. today. Subramanian headed an expert committee that submitted a new National Education Policy to the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry. He also headed the Cabinet Secretariat, which is responsible for the administration of the Indian government. Subramanian was a 1961 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. He was also posted as Secretary in the Ministry of Textiles. He later also headed several government committees including those on education and environment and was also the author of a number of books. (ANI)