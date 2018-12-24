PM Modi condoles Indonesian Tsunami deaths, offers relief assistance

[India], Dec 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolence over the death of hundreds of people in the tsunami that hit Indonesia while offering assistance in the relief work.

"Saddened by the loss of lives and destruction in Indonesia caused by the Tsunami after the eruption of a volcano. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. India is ready to assist our maritime neighbour and friend in relief work", the Prime Minister tweeted tagging Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia.

The tsunami, which occurred due to a combination of underwater landslides and the eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano, also known as the 'child of Krakatoa', has killed 222 people till now. Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency said that the quake occurred at 9:03 pm (local time) when the Anak Krakatau volcano erupted, while tsunami struck after 24 minutes. The Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency (NDMA) confirmed on Sunday that around 843 people are reportedly injured and 28 missing. The tsunami has caused massive damages to properties, including hotels, coffee shops, and houses. (ANI)