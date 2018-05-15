PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Varanasi flyover collapse

[India], May 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of 12 people, who were killed after an under-construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi's Cantonment area.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister wrote, "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. I pray that the injured recover soon. Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure all possible support to those affected."

"I spoke to UP CM Yogi Adityanath Ji regarding the situation due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. The UP Government is monitoring the situation very closely and is working on the ground to assist the affected," Prime Minister Modi wrote in the second tweet.

The Congress Party too expressed their condolences over the death of the people in the flyover collapse. "We are deeply saddened by the news of the collapse of an under construction flyover in #Varanasi. Our thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives. We wish those who are injured a speedy recovery," the party tweeted. Meanwhile, eyewitnesses at Varanasi recalled the horrific incident. "I was at a distance of 50 m from the flyover when it collapsed, trapping people under it. 4 four-wheelers, an auto-rickshaw, and a minibus were crushed by it. The help came after an hour," said a local. Several people were feared trapped under the debris after a portion of the under-construction flyover collapsed. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Minister Neelkanth Tiwari have been directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to go to the Varanasi Cantonment area. (ANI)