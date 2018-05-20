PM Modi confident of strengthening ties with Russia

[India], May 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he is looking forward to his visit to Sochi tomorrow and meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ahead of a day visit to Russia, the Prime Minister took to Twitter and said that his visit will strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between two countries.

"Greetings to the friendly people of Russia. I look forward to my visit to Sochi tomorrow and my meeting with President Putin. It is always a pleasure to meet him," he tweeted.

"Am confident the talks with President Putin will further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia," he said in another tweet. The Prime Minister is scheduled for an informal meeting with the Russian President in Russia's Sochi city on May 21. Earlier in the day, Indian envoy to Russia Pankaj Saran exclusively told ANI that the two leaders will discuss mutual cooperation to improve each other's economy and influence in the international sphere. Apart from holding bilateral talks on the entire gamut of bilateral relations, Saran said Prime Minister Modi and President Putin may also discuss the repercussions of Iran nuclear deal post the withdrawal of the United States from the same. Since India and Russia are both victims of terrorism, the two sides will also discuss ISIS threat and the situation in Afghanistan and Syria. On reaching, Prime Minister Modi will be received by local dignitaries at the airport. He is then scheduled to visit the residence resort of President Putin. (ANI)