PM Modi congratulates Indian athletes for their feats

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 51st 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday, congratulated several Indian athletes for their recent achievements.

In his monthly radio address, the Prime Minister lauded Pune's 20-year-old Vedangi Kulkarni on becoming the fastest Asian to travel around the world on a bicycle.

"This very month, Pune's 20-year-old Vedangi Kulkarni became the fastest Asian to traverse the globe riding a bicycle. She rode for 159 days, covering around 300 kilometres each day. When we hear about such feats, we derive inspiration to touch heights despite obstacles," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also congratulated 16-year-old Rajni who won a gold medal in Junior National Women Boxing Championship and thanked her parents for supporting her. "There was a lot of discussion in media about a 16-year-old Rajni who won a gold medal in Junior National Women Boxing Championship. When she expressed her wishes to learn boxing to her father, he did everything within his capacity and helped her," he stated. "She had to start her practice with old gloves as her family's financial condition was not good. Despite that, she didn't lose hope and continued boxing. She has also won a medal in Serbia. I congratulate her and thank her parents for supporting her," he added. The Prime Minister also heaped praises on another teenager for winning a gold medal in Karate Championship in Korea. "12-year-old Hanaya from Anantnag in Kashmir has won a gold medal in Karate Championship in Korea. She trained hard with perseverance and fervour, studied its nuances and proved herself. On behalf of all countrymen, I wish her a bright future," he said. (ANI)