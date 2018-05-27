PM Modi congratulates Indian Mount Everest conquerors

[India], May 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded five tribal students and many other conquerors for scaling Mount Everest this year.

Addressing the 44th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi said, "I laud the five tribal students from Chandrapur, Maharashtra, Ajeet and Deeya Bajaj, Sangeeta Bahl and a BSF contingent for scaling the Mount Everest. The BSF contingent also brought back dirt that had accumulated in the mountains."

On May 16, a team comprising five tribal students, named Maneesha Dhurve, Pramesh Ale, Umakant Madhavi, Kavidas Katmode and Vikas Soyam, from Ashram School in Chandrapur, scaled the world's highest peak. These students began training in August, 2017, covering Wardha, Hyderabad, Darjeeling and Leh-Ladakh.

Just a while ago, 16-year-old Shivangi Pathak became the youngest Indian woman to climb the 8,848-metre peak from the Nepal side. Ajeet Bajaj and Deeya Bajaj also become India's first father-daughter duo to climb the 8,848-metre peak. The climbed the peak on May 16. Sangeeta Bahal, aged more than 50, scaled the Everest on May 19. The next day, Loveraj Singh Dharamshaktu, an assistant commandant at BSF reached to the top of the Mount Everest along with seven members of his team. (ANI)