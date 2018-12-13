PM Modi congratulates KCR on assuming office as CM

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekhar Rao on taking charge of the state as the chief minister.

On Tuesday, TRS emerged victorious in the Telangana Assembly elections, bagging 88 seats out in the 119-member assembly. Second in the race was Congress which achieved 19 seats, followed by Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) which won seven seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which could manage to retain only one seat.

Prime Minister took to Twitter to congratulate Rao. He wrote, "Congratulations to KCR Garu on taking oath as the CM of Telangana. Best wishes for his tenure ahead." KCR took oath earlier today. It will be his second inning as the state's chief minister. Governor ESL Narasimhan administered him the oath of office and secrecy at the Raj Bhavan. Rao is likely to set up his Council of Ministers in a day or two. He won from Gajewal constituency by over 50,000 votes. (ANI)