PM Modi congratulates Lucknow sub-inspector for writing poem on Yoga

[India], June 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated a sub-inspector for writing a poem on Yoga.

Lucknow Police sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh was greeted by Prime Minister Modi, who appreciated his gesture.

Singh wrote the poem describing the benefits of Yoga.

Beautifully starting his poem, he thanked Prime Minister Modi for getting June 21 recognised as the Yoga Day on an international level.

Singh is the first sub-inspector of Lucknow to have been greeted by the Prime Minister in such a manner.

Today, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the International Yoga Day function at Uttar Pradesh's Ramabai Ambedkar Ground with over 60,000 participants. The 80-minute yoga session is expected to begin around 6:30 a.m. in the morning. Several dignitaries, politicians and bureaucrats will participate in the event. The United Nations (UN) General Assembly declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga by consensus after adopting a measure proposed by Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)