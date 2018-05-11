PM Modi congratulates Malaysian counterpart

[India], May 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad on his stunning victory in the just-concluded Malaysian general election.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Malaysia. I look forward to working closely with Dr. Mahathir to further strengthen the mutually beneficial strategic partnership between our two countries."

Yesterday, Mahathir (92) was sworn in as the seventh Prime Minister of Malaysia at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur. He also became the world's oldest leader to head a government. The swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by Malaysia's head of state, Sultan Muhammad V. Mahathir-led Pakatan Harapan party (Alliance of Hope) defeated the Barisan Nasional coalition that has ruled the nation for 61 years since independence from Britain. He won a majority in the Malaysian Parliament as it emerged victorious in 122 out of 222 seats, which was enough for him to form the government. During the swearing-in ceremony, the 92-year-old leader, wearing traditional Malay attire, pledged to serve the country and the people well. He also promised to bring the country to developed status by the year 2020. (ANI)