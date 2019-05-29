PM Modi congratulates Naveen Patnaik on taking oath as Odisha CM

[India], May 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik on taking oath as the chief minister of Odisha for the fifth consecutive term.

In a tweet, Modi expressed complete cooperation from the Centre in working for Odisha's progress.

Modi's tweet read: "Congratulations to Naveen Patnaik ji on taking oath as Odisha's Chief Minister. Best wishes to him and his team in fulfilling the people's aspirations. I assure complete cooperation from the Centre in working for Odisha's progress."

Patnaik today took oath for the fifth consecutive term as the Chief Minister of the Odisha in the presence of Governor Ganeshi Lal. Many other BJD leaders who have been allotted portfolios in the ministry also took oath along with Patnaik at the swearing-in ceremony held in Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. In the assembly elections for the 147 seats in Odisha, Patnaik-led BJD got 112 seats. Narendra Modi is slated to take oath as the Prime Minister of the country second time on May 30. (ANI)