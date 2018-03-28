PM Modi, Congress unite to bid farewell to retiring Rajya Sabha MPs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Rajya Sabha to bid farewell to retiring MPs in the Rajya Sabha.

"We bid farewell to some of our MP colleagues in the Rajya Sabha. They have contributed significantly to Parliament and we have all gained from their experience and insight.

"I thank the retiring MPs for their stellar service. These MPs have played a crucial role in running the Parliament smoothly.

"We will always remember the distinguished work of Parasaranji. Who can forget the manner in which Professor Kurien has contributed to the Rajya Sabha.

"The Rajya Sabha is a distinguished House, with eminent members serving here. This House plays a vital role in our democracy. "All retiring members of the Rajya Sabha have done what they can for the betterment of the country." The continued disruptions in the Rajya Sabha found mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech for retiring members today when he said they would not be able to participate in debates when the House decides on important bills such as the one which seeks to criminalise the practise of instant triple talaq. In his brief speech, Modi said "unfortunately", the retiring members will not be part of Parliament when the decision on instant triple talaq is taken. He also said the outgoing members must have prepared speeches on important issues so that their contribution is remembered. But they could not do so. He said the responsibility of smooth functioning lies not only with the opposition but also with the government. The Rajya Sabha, Modi said, is a distinguished House with eminent members serving here. He said the House plays a vital role in India's democracy. He did not use terms such as din, disruptions in his speech.