PM Modi converted black money of 'thieves' into white: Rahul

[India] September 08 9ANI): Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi converted black money of every thief into white money through demonetisation.

He said that we have been asking the Reserve Bank of India to disclose how much currency came back after demonetisation and few days back, the RBI said that 99 percent old currency came back to banks.

"Let me tell you the fact of demonetisation- Prime Minister Narendra Modi converted black money of every 'thief' into white money through demonetisation," Rahul said while addressing a Sangarsh Sabha here.

In his speech, the Gandhi scion launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi, Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Referring to demonetisation, Rahul said that no one knows what came to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mind on November 8 last year when he imposed demonetisation.

"The Finance Minister didn't know, the Chief Economic Advisor didn't know about the note ban. Perhaps Modi jee didn't like the design of old currency of Rs. 500 and 1000 and that is why he 'smilingly' announced on November 8 last year that after 12 midnight the old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes will become scrap," Rahul said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation in an unscheduled live televised address at 8 p.m. on November 8 and said Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 currency notes won't be legal tender after 12 midnight.

Rahul further said that Prime Minister Modi didn't target the areas where 90 percent of black money is stashed.

"Modi ji had said that demonetisation was done to curb black money. Modi jee had himself said that 90 percent black money is in the form of gold, land and in the Swiss banks but it is surprising that he didn't target that 90 percent and went after 10 percent," the Congress Vice President said.

He said that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) rate has come down after the demonetisation.

"Who will be accountable for the GDP that has plummeted to 4.5 percent, for the deaths during the demonetisation, for the sufferings of common man, labourers, and small traders?" Rahul asked and added that "But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not give answer".

Talking about the recently implemented the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Rahul said that the GST is not brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but of Congress party and the entire BJP led Central government works for 50-60 big industrial houses.

"The GST that has been given by Narendra Modi government to India is not of the Congress. This GST is of India's big 50 industrialists. The goal of this GST is to crush India's small traders and shopkeepers. We had told Narendra Modi government that if you want to give India 'one nation, one tax' then the tax shouldn't be more than 18 percent and implement it slowly after taking views of people. Now, they (Narendra Modi government) have made five tax brackets and maximum levied tax rate is 28 percent," Rahul said.

He further said that the GST has brought woes for the small traders "who don't have accountants and are required to fill up three forms in a month".

The GST is an indirect tax which was introduced on July 1, 2017 and replaced multiple cascading taxes levied by the central and state governments.

The Congress leader also alleged that Prime Minister Modi, BJP and RSS are dividing the country on the communal lines.

"Anger is brewing in India because the main agenda of Prime Minister Modi, BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is to fuel anger in the country. They are dividing the country on the communal and caste basis," Rahul alleged.

He said that nobody would be benefitted by dividing India and nobody should feel that this country is not mine.

"Nobody should feel that this country is not mine. No one will be benefitted by dividing this country as the Congress has united the country. A person has not created this country; crores of Indians have made this country," Rahul said.

He further said that Prime Minister Modi is not able to show a way forward to India.

"During the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, the country was peaceful and the GDP was at 9 percent and this had happened because the UPA used to show India a way forward," the Gandhi scion said. (ANI)