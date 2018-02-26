PM Modi conveys Holi greetings, says 'festival of Harmony and togetherness'

[India], Feb. 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the nation ahead of Holi, an annual festival of colours celebrated to mark the end of harvest season.

Addressing the nation ahead of the festival, Prime Minister Modi said the festival of colour gives us the message of spreading peace and unity among all.

"Along with colours, Holi ka Dahan is equally important. Holi is a festival of harmony and togetherness. It is a day to set ablaze all evils, along with Holi Dahan. Holi is a festival of Harmony and togetherness, to enjoy together and ignoring all differences," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said, he wishes the festival brings happiness in the lives of all countrymen. Prime Minister Modi, today addressed the nation in the 41st edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme. Mann ki Baat is now available as an Alexa skill. (ANI)