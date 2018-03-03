PM Modi denies to meet TN delegation over CMB formation: Stalin

[India], Mar. 03 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to meet the Tamil Nadu all party and farmers delegation to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), said Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin on Saturday.

Terming Prime Minister Modi's refusal a betrayal to the people of the state, Stalin asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to convene an Assembly session to discuss the issue.

"The Prime Minister has denied to meet Tamil Nadu all-party delegation and has rather advised to meet the concerned Minister. This is a huge betrayal for people of Tamil Nadu. We asked the Chief Minister to convene an assembly session to move a resolution in this regard. The Chief Minister has agreed," Stalin told media after a meeting with the Chief Minister.

Stalin further said that the DMK has put forward a proposal of mass resignation of all Tamil Nadu MPs to stress their point to the Centre. "During our meeting with the Chief Minister, we have put forward a proposal of mass resignation of all Tamil Nadu MPs from the Parliament to stress our point to the Union Government. The Chief Minister has said that this proposal could be discussed in the Assembly session," Stalin added. Earlier in the day, Stalin met Palaniswami in Tamil Nadu Secretariat to discuss the formation of the CMB. The Supreme Court on February 16 had ordered the central government to set up the CMB and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee within six weeks. The apex court had reduced Tamil Nadu's share in the Cauvery water to 177.25 thousand million cubic feet, down from 192 TMC allocated by a tribunal in 2007. (ANI)