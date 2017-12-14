PM Modi did not flout MCC, says Constitutional expert

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): Constitutional expert on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not flout any moral code of conduct (MCC) as alleged by the Congress party.

Speaking to ANI, S Kashyap said, "Don't see any code of conduct being violated because PM Modi didn't campaign for his party, he did not utter a single word but only showed his finger with an ink mark which can be interpreted as to send a message to people vote and not who to vote for."

On the last phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls, PM Modi roadshow outside the polling booth in Ahmedabad's Ranip received a lot of flak from the opposition.

The opposition questioned the Election Commission for adopting a double standard after the poll body did not bar Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow, but sent a notice to Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi for an interview. Earlier in the day, the Congress workers marched towards the Election Commission (EC) office in Delhi protesting against Prime Minister Modi's 'roadshow' in Gujarat. The police stopped the party workers and detained them outside Sardar Patel Bhawan near Patel Chowk. (ANI)