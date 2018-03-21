PM Modi does not know meaning of 'Satyamev Jayate': Rahul Gandhi

[India], Mar 21 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that even a child knows the meaning of 'Satyamev Jayate', but strangely the latter does not.

Addressing a rally at Karnataka's Chikmagalur, the Congress chief even reprimanded the Prime Minister's promise made during the campaigning of 2014 General Election.

"I was in Sringeri mutt, 'karmbhoomi' of Adi Shankaracharya ji. There children are taught about religion. Even a 14-year old says Satyamev Jayate, but the country's Prime Minister doesn't understand what that means," Rahul said.

"He said he will put 15 lakh in every account when elected to power, where is that money. Modi talks of Basvanna, but doesn't understand his teachings of truth," he added. He even questioned the Prime Minister's silence on important issues like joblessness, farmers' crisis and others. The Gandhi Scion further said that his party does not make false promises like the BJP, rather they 'just deliver' it. He even raised the issue of Doklam and said, "China is building helipads and airports at our borders in Doklam but Prime Minister Modi is silent." "Prime Minister Modi comes to Karnataka and talks against corruption, but on the stage with him are sitting leaders, who have been in jail on corruption charges, including the Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Minister candidate," Rahul said. "When he himself changes the Rafale jets' contract to give benefit to his friends, he doesn't see corruption," he added. Rahul even expressed gratitude to the people of Karnataka for supporting his grandmother Indira Gandhi when she was facing a tough time in politics. He said he will channel all the support and power he gets from the reason to stop the BJP and the RSS. (ANI)