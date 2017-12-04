PM Modi endorses Congress rebel Shehzad Poonwalla, says 'it always happens'

Surendranagar: Endorsing Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla's allegation about the party's presidential election being rigged, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called out the rival party for the lack of "internal democracy" within.

"A youngster Shehzad has exposed the rigging that is taking place in the Congress president poll. And Shehzad is a senior Congress leader in Maharashtra. The Congress Party has tried to muzzle his voice and wants to even remove him from their social media groups. What tolerance is this!" the prime minister said, addressing a rally here.





Prime Minister Modi further dubbed the discord thus exposed within the Congress Party as indicative of its ineffectuality to govern a nation.





"Those who have no internal democracy can't work for people. I want to say to this youngster Shehzad - 'you have done a brave thing but this is sadly what has always happened in Congress'," he said.





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has, time and again, attacked the Congress Party accusing it of dynasty politics and feudalism.





The accusation came full force when Maharashtra Congress Secretary Shehzad Poonawalla called out the process of electing party president as "rigged"and said he had information that the delegates, who were going to vote for the election, were fixed.





Meanwhile, Shehzad, on his part, has, in a series of tweets, thanked Prime Minister Modi for the 'support' and said that Rahul Gandhi denied to meet him on Sunday, adding they insulted him just like Sardar Patel was insulted years ago.





"Thank you @PMOIndia I will continue my fight against dynasty politics - I will not be cowed down by the attempts to silence me. Sardar Patel was denied his due years ago;I contacted @OfficeOfRG even today asking his office to meet me so I could give them proofs about the rigged election of RG- they insulted me just like Patel must have been insulted.. Will expose this at 5pm," he wrote on Sunday.

Poonawalla claimed many Congress leaders, including Ajay Maken, Sandeep Dikshit, and Manish Tiwari, had termed the process to elect party president "rigged".





"I provided the proof of many Congress leaders calling this election rigged and many called it a proprietorship, but there was no answer from Congress. They humiliated me instead," he added.