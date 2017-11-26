PM Modi exhorts humanitarian forces to unite against terrorism

[India], Nov 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted humanitarian forces to fight in unison to defeat the menace of terrorism.

Addressing the 38th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "Terrorism has threatened and challenged humanity across the globe and is bent upon destroying the humanitarian forces. It's therefore not only India but all humanitarian forces across the world that will have to unite to defeat the menace of terrorism."

The prime minister also remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on its ninth anniversary.

"26/11 is our Constitution day but we cannot forget that nine years ago, on this day, the terrorists attacked Mumbai. We remember and salute all those brave citizens, policemen, and security personnel who lost their lives in the gruesome attack. We will never forget their sacrifice," he said. Stressing that terrorism was a threat to humanity, the prime minister said that world was realising the destructive aspects of terrorism. "For over four decades, India has been raising the issue of terror. Initially the world did not take us seriously but now the world is realising the destructive aspects of terrorism. Today, we accept it as the biggest challenge," he added. November 26 marks nine years since the Maximum City witnessed the deadly 26/11 attack, which claimed the lives of 166 people. As many as 10 Pakistani terrorists, belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group, had unleashed carnage across Mumbai, on November 26, 2008. (ANI)