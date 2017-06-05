PM Modi exhorts world to nurture a better planet

[India] June 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday exhorted the world to nurture a better planet.

In his message on the World Environment Day, he said, "World Environment Day is the right time to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and nurturing a better planet."

The Prime Minister saluted the will and determination of all those individuals and organisations working towards protecting the environment.

He added that "this year's theme of 'Connecting People to Nature' is nothing but getting connected with ourselves". (ANI)