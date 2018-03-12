PM Modi, French President take Varanasi boat ride

[India], Mar 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron enjoyed a boat ride on the banks of Ganga river at the renowned Assi Ghat here on Monday.

The boat was decked up with flowers. The ride culminated at the historic Dashashwamedh Ghat.

The two leaders were accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other officials.

Assi Ghat is the place where Prime Minister Modi officially began the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan' campaign in 2014.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul, a trade facilitation centre for handicrafts at Bada Lalpur area in Varanasi. The two leaders interacted with artisans and viewed a live demonstration of their crafts. President Macron also signed the visitor's book at the trade facilitation centre. The Prime Minister will also host a lunch in honour of President Macron. In the afternoon, Prime Minister Modi will flag off a train between Maduadih Railway Station in Varanasi and Patna. He will launch various development projects and address a public meeting at the DLW Grounds in Varanasi. Prime Minister Modi and President Macron jointly inaugurated the 100 MW solar power plant in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. The solar plant has been built at a cost of around Rs 500 crore by French firm Engie. It will generate 15.6 crore units of electricity annually, which is about 1.30 crore units per month. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Varanasi and received President Macron at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport earlier today. President Macron arrived in India on Thursday for a four-day visit. The last visit of President Macron to India was in January 2016, when he was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. Prime Minister Modi had visited France in June last year. (ANI)