PM Modi giving foothold to 'anti-national' powers: Rahul Gandhi

[India], May 27 (ANI): Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ongoing unrest in Jammu and Kashmir and claimed that latter is giving foothold to the anti-national powers in the Valley.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving foothold to anti-national powers in Jammu and Kashmir," Rahul said in Saharanpur.

He also claimed that during the tenure of the Congress, the grand old party brought peace in the Valley and the current the government has failed to do so.

"We worked for ten years and brought peace in Jammu and Kashmir, now see the present situation of the state. Whenever there is peace in Jammu and Kashmir, it is profitable for the India. But when violence took place, it's profitable for Pakistan. It's all done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he further said. Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir Police killed two terrorists, including Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Sabzar Bhatt who succeeded Burhan Wani, were killed in an encounter in Saimu Tral sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Government of Jammu and Kashmir snapped the mobile internet (2G, 3G and 4G) services in Kashmir fearing law and order problems, especially after the killing of top HM commander Sabzar Bhatt in Tral encounter. (ANI)