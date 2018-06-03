PM Modi greets George Fernandes on his 88th birthday

[India], Jun 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sent a warm greeting to former defence minister and Rajya Sabha MP George Fernandes on his 88th birthday.

The Prime Minister took to his Twitter handle to praise Fernandes for his historic role in preserving India's democracy.

"Greetings to Mr. George Fernandes on his birthday. Generations of Indians will remain grateful to George Saheb for his historic role in preserving India's democracy. A people's person, he distinguished himself as a capable administrator. I pray for George Saheb's good health," he tweeted.

Fernandes is a politician, Indian trade unionist, journalist, agriculturist, and member of Rajya Sabha from Bihar. He was a key member of the Janata Dal and has held several ministerial portfolios including communications, industry, railways, and defence. (ANI)