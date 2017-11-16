PM Modi greets media fraternity on National Press Day

[India], November 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the media fraternity on the occasion of National Press Day and said that the role of the media in giving voice to the voiceless is commendable.

The Prime Minister took to his Twitter page and posted a series of tweets that said: "My greetings to all friends in the media on National Press Day. I appreciate the hardwork of our media, especially the reporters & camerapersons, who tirelessly work on the ground and bring forth various news that shapes national as well as global discourse."

"The role of the media in giving voice to the voiceless is commendable. Over the last three years, the media has added great strength to 'Swachh Bharat Mission' and effectively furthered the message of cleanliness," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. The Prime Minister praised the rise of social media and hopes that this advancement will make the media space even more democratic and participative. "In this day and age we are seeing the rise of social media and news being consumed through mobile phones. I am sure these advancements will further the reach of the media and make the media space even more democratic and participative," he said. He concluded by saying, "A free press is the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy. We are fully committed to upholding freedom of press and expression in all forms. May our media space be used more and more to showcase the skills, strengths and creativity of 125 crore Indians." National Press Day is symbolic of a free and responsible press in India. This was the day on which the Press Council of India started functioning as a moral watchdog to ensure that not only did the press maintain the high standards expected from this powerful medium but also that it was not fettered by the influence or threats of any extraneous factors. (ANI)