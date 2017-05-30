PM Modi greets people of Goa on Statehood Day

[India], May 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the people of Goa on its 29th Statehood Day and also wished them prosperity in the years to come.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Greetings to the people of Goa on Goa Statehood Day. I pray for Goa's progress and prosperity in the years to come."

Goa celebrates its Statehood Day on May 30. Goa was a union territory of India from 19 December 1961 to 30 May 1987.

Goa failed to accomplish full statehood in 1971. Persistent demands; including a 1976 resolution by the Goa assembly which continue to demand a full statehood actually helped Goa finally become a state on 30 May 1987 triumphantly.

On this day in 1987, Goa quashed being a Union Territory and became the 25th state of the Union of India. (ANI)