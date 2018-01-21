PM Modi greets Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya on Statehood Day

Best wishes to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. pic.twitter.com/niROtitXYQ

"On their Statehood Day, my greetings to the wonderful people of Manipur. May Manipur continue to scale new heights of growth in the times to come", Prime Minister Modi wrote in another tweet.

On their Statehood Day, my greetings to the wonderful people of Manipur. pic.twitter.com/rmgR2Nn5KN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2018

"Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. I will always cherish the affection of the people of Meghalaya. The state's natural beauty is enchanting. I pray for good health and well being of the people of Meghalaya", said Prime Minister further tweeted.

Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. pic.twitter.com/lvBX3eIFKs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2018

Under the North-Eastern Areas (Re-organisation) Act, 1971, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya attained statehood on January 21, 1972. (ANI)