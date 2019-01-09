PM Modi hails Citizenship Amendment Bill, 10 pc quota Bill

[India], Jan 09 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Citizenship Amendment Bill will not have any adverse impact on the rights of northeast states' people, and termed the Bill as 'historic.'

Prime Minister Modi also said that the decision to give 10 per cent reservation to poor among the general category people was in tune with the Centre's policy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.'

Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a rally here, said: "The historic Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. I want to assure the people of northeast and Assam that their rights will not be compromised with this legislation."

Hailing the Bill, Prime Minister Modi said that now a path is going to be opened for Indian refugees living in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh for getting the citizenship of India. Reacting to the Constitution (124 Amendment) Bill, 2019, Prime Minister Modi said: "Without lowering the reservation for downtrodden and tribal, 10 per cent reservation has been given to economically weaker sections among the general category, which further strengthens our principle of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas." Targeting the Congress party, Prime Minister Mod said: "Michel Christian, who has been brought to India from a foreign country, was not only involved in AgustaWestland chopper deal, but also in Rafale jet deal of the previous government." "Investigating agencies will look into the role of all those who tried to save the middlemen," he added. Prime Minister Modi, who was addressing the public gathering after dedicating four-laned section of Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad of National Highway-211 (New NH-52) to the nation, also laid the foundation stone of 30,000 houses to be constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which will primarily benefit poor homeless people. Prime Minister Modi also dedicated to the nation an underground sewerage system and three sewage treatment plants in Solapur, which will increase the sewer coverage of the town and improve sanitation in the city. He also laid the foundation stone of the combined project of improvement in water supply and sewerage system as part of area-based development in Solapur Smart City, augmentation of drinking water supply from Ujani Dam to Solapur city and underground sewerage system under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present on the occasion. (ANI)