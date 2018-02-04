PM Modi hails Dravid in Bengaluru election rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was addressing an election rally in Bengaluru, Rahul Dravid's home-town, on Sunday recognised the former cricketer's role in India's U-19 World Cup title victory.

Hailing Dravid's role as the head coach of the team, the Prime Minister said the former inspired honesty and unselfishness.

"Our U-19 cricket team won the World Cup yesterday. Their head coach Rahul Dravid was a significant factor behind this victory. He teaches us to work honestly and live for others," Prime Minister Modi said.

The colts, on Saturday, crushed Australia by eight wickets to lift their overall fourth ICC U-19 World Cup, at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. The Dravid's reference in the rally came when Prime Minister Modi was attacking the Congress government in Karnataka over corruption. Both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have kickstarted their election rallies in the state, which is heading for legislative assembly elections in April-May this year. (ANI)