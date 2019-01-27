PM Modi hails EC for strengthening democracy, urges eligible youths to register as voter

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the contribution of the Election Commission of India for continuously working towards strengthening the democracy and also urged the youth of the country who have attained the age of voting to register themselves as voters.

Addressing the nation in the 52nd episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, the Prime Minister said, “25th January was the day the Election Commission was formed, which is celebrated now as National Voters Day. The scale at which elections are organised in our country astonishes the world. It is natural for every citizen to feel proud of the Election Commission of its meticulous organising abilities.”

Outlining that no stone is left unturned to ensure that every registered voter gets an opportunity to exercise his voting right, Prime Minister Modi added: “Election booths are set-up in places at 15,000 feet above sea-level in Himachal Pradesh and are also made in far away islands of Andaman and Nicobar. People might have also heard about the polling booth in the far away region of Gir forest which is made only for a single voter. When we hear these things, it is nothing but natural to feel proud of the Election Commission.”

“I appreciate the Election Commission for continuously strengthening the democracy. I also value and acknowledge the contribution of the state election commission, security officials, polling officials and others who take part in election exercise and ensure a free and fair election,” he added while hailing the EC.

He also urged the youth born in the 21st century to get themselves registered as a voter, “This year, our country will undergo Lok Sabha elections. This will be first time ever when young people born in the 21st century will get to exercise their Right to Vote in Lok Sabha elections. Now they are going to become a part of nation building. Time has come for them to connect their dreams with the dreams of the country. I urge young generation to register themselves as voters, if they are eligible.”

Stressing further on the significance of voting, Prime Minister Modi said, “Each one of us must realise that this is an important juncture in one’s life to become a voter and exercising the right to vote. We should have a feeling that casting our vote is our duty. If we ever fail to vote due to some unforeseen circumstance, we must feel bad about it. Our nation is paying the price of people who do not go to vote. We should feel the responsibility, this should become a habit. This should become part of our culture.”

He also urged people of the country to come forward and jointly contribute in campaigning for spreading awareness on voter registration and casting vote on the day of polling.

The Prime Minister through his address on the radio aims to connect with the common man on a regular basis and inform them about the initiatives of the government and also seeks the support of the common man in nation building and governance. (ANI)