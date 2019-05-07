PM Modi has lost his mental balance due to lack of proper sleep, needs medical treatment: Bhupesh Baghel

[India], May 07 (ANI): Attacking the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'Bhrashtachari number 1' remark on late Rajiv Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that Modi has lost his mental balance and needs medical treatment as he gets to sleep for only a few hours.

The response from Baghel came after he was asked to react on Modi's 'Bhrashtachari number 1' remark on late Rajiv Gandhi.

"Rajiv Gandhi ji passed away years ago, talking about him and that too during elections shows Modi ji has lost mental balance. He needs medical treatment, he says he only gets to sleep for 3 to 4 hours. Those who don't get enough sleep tend to lose their mental balance," Baghel on Monday said while addressing a presser here.

On May 4, PM Modi while addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh had said, the life of Congress President Rahul Gandhi's father Rajiv Gandhi ended as 'Bhrashtachari number 1.' "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1,' Modi had said. Modi was apparently referring to Bofors scam, in which Rajiv Gandhi was accused of receiving kickbacks from Swedish defence manufacturer, Bofors, for the sale of artillery guns to India. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991. Meanwhile, talking about the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Baghel asserted that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government will be formed at the Centre and party president Rahul Gandhi will become the next Prime Minister. On being asked who will be the next Prime Minister of the country, Baghel said, "UPA will form the government and Rahul Gandhi ji will become the Prime Minister." Before Baghel, Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda, DMK president MK Stalin and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had pitched for Gandhi's name as a prime ministerial candidate. (ANI)