PM Modi held separate meetings with leaders of 3 ASEAN nations

[India], Jan. 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met the leaders ASEAN nations- Myanmar, Vietnam and Philippines in separate bilateral meetings in New Delhi's Hyderabad House.

The Prime Minister met Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Philippines President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha, Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah and the Prime Minister of Malaysia Najib Razak have also arrived here for ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit, that will be held on January 25 and 26. (ANI)