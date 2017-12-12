PM Modi highlights benefits of sea-plane

[India] Dec. 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tweeted various uses of sea planes.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi travelled from Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam via sea-plane, which is the first-ever flight by such a craft in the country.

"Earlier today, I travelled on a sea plane from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati River to Dharoi Dam, taking off and landing on water. This experience was unique and unforgettable. It adds strength to our resolve to harness waterways for India's progress," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister said the sea-planes can augment tourism prospects in place like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and North East. "Effective use of waterways augurs well for tourism. Places like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, our vibrant North East, places with many water bodies, big dams, waterways will benefit with usage of sea planes. More tourism also brings greater economic opportunities," Prime Minister Modi said in his second tweet. He also said that the sea planes can prove useful in medical emergencies. "Sea plane services can also be helpful during times of medical emergencies. Those needing even quicker access to medical care and those living in remote areas stand to gain a lot," the Prime Minister tweeted. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first seaplane passenger in India, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday called it a "big revolution" in the field of transport. Speaking to ANI, Gadkari informed that within three months the government along with the Aviation Minister will formulate its rules and regulations and start seaplanes transport in different states by 2018. (ANI)