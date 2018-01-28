PM Modi highlights calendar reflecting NRIs' achievements

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed happiness on the achievements made by non-resident Indians (NRI) and said they are not only serving the countries they are residing in, but are also contributing immensely to India.

Addressing the nation on the 40th edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the European Union has sent him a calendar, in which they have shown the contribution made by Indians in various fields living in different countries of Europe.

This will be the 40th edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, which will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi mobile application.