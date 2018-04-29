PM Modi highlights concept of charity during Ramzan

[India], Apr. 29 (ANI): Extending warm greetings to the people on the auspicious month of Ramzan Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Prophet Mohammad is an inspiration for all and his teaching of equality and brotherhood should be followed by all.

While addressing his 43rd edition of monthly Radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Modi said that it was Prophet Mohammad who believed in the concept of charity, which was important during Ramzan.

"It is our responsibility to follow the path of equality and brotherhood as morals from his life. Prophet Mohammad Sahib (peace be upon him) believed in twin principles of knowledge and compassion," the Prime Minister said.

The holy month of Ramzan is beginning in mid-May. (ANI)