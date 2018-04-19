  1. Sify.com
PM Modi holds bilateral talks on the sidelines of CHOGM 2018

Last Updated: Thu, Apr 19, 2018 21:57 hrs
PM Modi arrives at Buckingham Palace to attend CHOGM

PM Modi, who is on a four-day visit to the UK, is attending the multilateral Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London. He held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Australia and Bangladesh, and the President of Seychelles on the sidelines of the CHOGM.

PM Modi met with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in London earlier in the day.

Raveesh Kumar, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a series of tweets:



