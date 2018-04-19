PM Modi holds bilateral talks on the sidelines of CHOGM 2018

PM Modi, who is on a four-day visit to the UK, is attending the multilateral Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London. He held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Australia and Bangladesh, and the President of Seychelles on the sidelines of the CHOGM.
PM Modi met with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in London earlier in the day.
Raveesh Kumar, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a series of tweets:
Towards a common, fairer, secure, sustainable and prosperous future! PM @narendramodi with Her Majesty the Queen, UK Prime Minister @theresa_may and other leaders of Commonwealth countries at the formal opening of the Summit at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/l3ZwBBRhMx— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 19, 2018
Meeting between friends! Keeping up with the traditional of frequent high level interactions, PM @narendramodi and President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni met on the sidelines of #CHOGM2018. pic.twitter.com/JF6m5WL3L2— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 19, 2018
Sharing coffee, laughter and a vision! Pull-aside meetings with Prime Minister of Fiji Frank Bainimarama, Prime Minister of St. Lucia Allen Chastanet and Prime Minister of Solomon Islands Rick Houenipwela on the sidelines of #CHOGM2018. pic.twitter.com/z8XR9sMul8— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 19, 2018
Relations in upward trajectory! PM @narendramodi and President of Gambia, Adama Barrow met on the sidelines of #CHOGM18 and discussed steps to deepen partnership. pic.twitter.com/uEqbCZgzw9— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 19, 2018
Friend in an extended neighbourhood! PM @narendramodi and President of Seychelles, Danny Faure met on the sidelines of #CHOGM18 and discussed cooperation in areas of trade and investment and other bilateral issues. pic.twitter.com/REUhbyZXtV— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 19, 2018
Cementing our historic and close friendship with Mauritius! On the sidelines of #CHOGM18, PM @narendramodi and Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth talked about cooperation in trade and investment, maritime cooperation and people-to-people ties. pic.twitter.com/0GJoTX0t8J— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 19, 2018
Bridging distance connecting with history! PM @narendramodi and Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, Keith C. Rowley had a useful exchange of views on deepening bilateral relations on the sidelines of the #CHOGM18 in London. pic.twitter.com/IwdYz5TJ1I— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 19, 2018
Neighbourhood first! Connecting with a neighbour and a close friend, PM @narendramodi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Mrs. Sheikh Hasina had a productive exchange of views on various issues of bilateral interest on the sidelines of #CHOGM18. pic.twitter.com/xbQcBxPtCs— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 19, 2018
Strength in similar values of democracy, pluralism and Commonwealth traditions! PM @narendramodi met with Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull on the sidelines of #CHOGM2018 and discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. pic.twitter.com/Oyben3G5BY— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 19, 2018