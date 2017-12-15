PM Modi hopes for fruitful Parliament's winter session

[India], December 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hoped for a fruitful Parliament's winter session, which is set to begin today and important legislations like one on triple talaq are slated to be tabled.

"We look forward to having a fruitful session. Hope to see positive approach in this Winter Session. Democracy will surely strengthen," PM Modi said while addressing the media inside Parliament's premises.

He further said, "Generally winter starts with Diwali, but due to global warming winter has not properly set in. But winter session has started now, and I hope that country would be benefited from fruitful 2017-2018 winter session in Parliament. I hope for positive and innovative arguments."

On the first day, the Lok Sabha will be adjourned for the day after paying tribute to its sitting and former members who passed away after the Monsoon Session. The session will last till January 5, 2018 and is expected to witness heavy fireworks as the Congress would try to corner Modi-led government over a range of issues. Earlier, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had asserted that the Congress party would raise various issues in the Parliament session including Goods and Services Tax (GST), demonetisation, Rafael deal and economic condition. (ANI)