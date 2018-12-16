PM Modi in Prayagraj: Cong tried to tame, weaken judiciary

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack at the Congress for allegedly considering itself above every institution and the people of the country.

Hitting out at the Rahul Gandhi-led party, Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a gathering at Andwa on Sunday, alleged that the Congress destroyed every agency that did not work according to them.

"The party that has ruled the nation for the longest duration of time has always considered itself above the law, judiciary, every agency and even above the nation. This party destroyed every agency that didn't work according to them," he said.

Taking a jibe at the recent reaction of the Congress on the Supreme Court's verdict on the Rafale deal, he said that one should "Stay alert and safe from such people and parties."

"Their actions and conspiracies are proving it again and again that they (Congress) consider themselves above the country, democracy, judiciary, and public. Two days ago, we saw another example of it (Rafale verdict). Stay alert and safe from such people and parties."

Lauding the judiciary for not bowing down before the Congress, Prime Minister Modi claimed, "The Congress also tried to tame and weaken the judicial system of our country. However, our courts have not compromised with this party's corrupt and Autocratic tactics. They have stood against the same."

Further substantiating the argument, he said: "In our country, the courts give paramount importance to the constitution. However, the country is a witness to how a particular political party has tried to get the court on its side because of greed, power etc."

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to intervene in the Rafale fighter deal, saying there is "no occasion to really doubt the process", delivering a major victory to the government and lending a setback to the Congress which has been alleging corruption in the agreement. The court said it does not find any substantial material on record to show that this is a case of commercial favouritism to any party by the Government of India.

Hailing Prayagraj as a 'temple of justice', the Prime Minister said: "Prayagraj is a place which can also be called 'the temple of justice' in Uttar Pradesh. In recent times, the game of building pressure on the judiciary has started. In such a situation, it is essential to alert the nation and the young generation."

"People of Uttar Pradesh should recall the day when the topmost leader of this party (Congress) insulted the mandate of people here. The nation will never forget the day when Prayagraj High Court evicted them from Parliament who tried to end democracy and imposed emergency in the country," he added.

Shedding light on the preparations for the upcoming 2019 Kumbh Mela, he said, "The government has paid special attention to connectivity and infrastructure. We are working towards improving all forms of connectivity here including airways, railways, and roadways."

Prime Minister Modi also revealed that devotees will be able to visit the Akshay Vat during Ardha Kumbh.

"I am here to give you a good news. This time, devotees will be able to visit Akshay Vat in Ardha Kumbh. It was confined in Akshay Vat Fort for generations, but this time every devotee visiting the place will be fortunate to visit Akshay Vat," he said.

Akshayavat or Akshay Vat, meaning "the indestructible banyan tree", is a sacred fig tree mentioned in the Hindu mythology.

According to a legend, sage Markandeya had asked Lord Narayana to show him a specimen of the divine power. In response, Narayana flooded the entire world for a moment, during which only the Akshayavat could be seen above the water level.

The sacred fig tree is located within the Patalpuri Temple at the Allahabad Fort.