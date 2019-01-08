PM Modi in Solapur on Wednesday to dedicate 4-laned section of New NH 52 to nation

[India], Jan 08 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the four-laned section of Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad of National Highway-211 (New NH-52) to the nation on Wednesday during his visit to Solapur.

The four-laning of Solapur--Osmanabad highway will help improve the connectivity of Solapur, with the important Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 30,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which will primarily benefit poor homeless people. The total cost of the project is Rs 1,811.33 crore, out of which Rs 750 crore will be provided by the Central and the state governments as assistance.

According to an official statement, in line with the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation an underground sewerage system and three sewage treatment plants in Solapur, which will increase the sewer coverage of the town and improve sanitation in the city. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the combined project of improvement in water supply and sewerage system as part of area-based development in Solapur Smart City, augmentation of drinking water supply from Ujani Dam to Solapur city and underground sewerage system under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). The sanctioned cost of the project is Rs. 244 crore under the Smart City Mission. This project is expected to bring significant improvement in service delivery and improve public health enabled by technology as a means to create smart outcomes for citizens. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also address a public gathering in the city. This is Prime Minister Modi's second visit to the city. During his earlier visit to the city on August 16, 2014, Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone for four-laning of Solapur-Maharashtra / Karnataka border section of NH 9 and dedicated 765 kV Solapur-Raichur power transmission line to the nation. (ANI)