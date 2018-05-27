PM Modi inaugurates 1st phase of Delhi-Meerut expressway

[India], May 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of Delhi-Meerut expressway here.

Stretching from Nizamuddin Bridge in Delhi to Delhi UP Border, the14-lane highway will reduce the travel time between the two cities to only 45 minutes from the present about four to five hours.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was also present at the inauguration event.

Soon after the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister Modi held a roadshow in an open jeep on the expressway. People in big numbers gathered to get a glimpse of him during the roadshow.

This project will provide faster and safer connectivity between Delhi and Meerut. People from the NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will particularly benefit from this project. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the country's first smart and green highway, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway at Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. The 135-km expressway is built at a cost of Rs. 11,000 crore. (ANI)