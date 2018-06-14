PM Modi inaugurates Air Odisha flight route

[India] June 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a regional airline- Air Odisha flight route - Jagdalpur-Raipur-Visakhapatnam under Centre's UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme on Thursday.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the flight route from Chhattisgarh's Bhilai via a live video conference.

Passengers travelling from Raipur to Jagdalpur (288 km by road) will be benefitted from this regional airline as they can cover it in a mere 40 minutes at a cost of Rs.1, 670. Previously, it took 15 hours by train and six to seven hours by road to cover the distance.

"We are happy to announce the launch of our new routes in Chhattisgarh connecting with Andhra Pradesh. The UDAN scheme is an excellent scheme initiated under the flagship of our Honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi which would aid to the growth of the economy where a common man can also now travel more affordable and convenient way and we are delighted to be a part of this historic moment of nation's aviation sector," said Managing Director of Air Odisha, Shaishav Shah on the occasion.

On April 15, Air Odisha launched a flight between Ahmedabad to Bhavnagar and Bhavnagar to Surat at an affordable cost of Rs 1420 and Rs 1699 respectively.

The UDAN scheme is a regional connectivity scheme launched by the Central Government to make flying safe, secure and inexpensive. (ANI)